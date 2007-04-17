What's new

News Flash ! Firing Takes Place on LAC

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months. More details awaited: Sources (ANI)

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

India-China stand-off live: 'Firing takes place on LAC in Eastern Ladakh' : Incident of firing took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months. More details awaited: Sources (ANI) - The Times of India

Indian and Chinese militaries on Sunday held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh in an attempt to calm tensions even as the situation remained "d
