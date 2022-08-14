News and discussions of the Russian Army

What's new

A new mini missile has been developed for the Russian Pantsir-S1M air defense system. The new missile makes it possible to more effectively shoot down small targets from a record close distance of 500 meters. The development was carried out to fight primarily with massive small-sized targets and, apparently, to reduce the cost of missiles. The Pantsir-S1M missile will reportedly shoot down UAVs and multiple rocket launchers.


Footage of the new Russian fire control complex for troops "Planshet-M-IR" has been published. In this case, the complex is placed in a new armored car "Athlete". The complex was created to automate the fire control of artillery, mortars and MLRS. The system allows the command through the tablet to see the entire situation on the front line and quickly control the fire and the actions of different groups of troops. The complex, through a closed satellite channel, can exchange data, including with UAVs and radars. The task of the complex is to exclude the human factor from the processes of obtaining target designation and carrying out calculations before hitting the target, this speeds up the work of units and increases the accuracy of the strike. "Tablet-M-IR" became the development of the "Tablet-A" complex, which is already being mass-produced and has a lot of positive feedback from the military.

 
The Russian Defense Ministry showed preparations for the launch of two missile systems at once, Iskander-K and Iskander-M. The video shows the 9K728 cruise missile of the Iskander-K complex and the 9M723 ballistic missile of the Iskander-M complex.

 

