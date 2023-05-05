News and discussions Greek Army

What's new

Sarissa SRS-1 combat drones of Greece, Hydra-70 rocket launch. The Greek company SAYS Technology showed the launch of the Hydra 70 rocket, from the Sarissa SRS-1X UAS drone it developed. This is the first launch of American unguided missiles from drones. The Hydra-70 aviation missile has a flight range of up to 8 kilometers and is in service with many NATO countries. The missile has been produced for the US Air Force for over 60 years. Greek drones of the Sarisa SRS-1 series are the basis for the drone combat platform, they can carry different weapons. Drones have a payload capacity of up to 25 kilograms, flight time, depending on the load, is up to 20 minutes. Greek drones from SAS Technology will be officially presented at the upcoming DEFEAT international exhibition from May 9 to 11.

 

