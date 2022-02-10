News Alert : A Senior Iranian govnt official visit is awaited in capital Islamabad “shortly”

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 748
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
US Armed forces are mercenaries .... ??Pakistan doesn’t discriminate. We are equal opportunity mercenaries.
US Armed forces are mercenaries .... ??
Iranian Armed forces are Mercenaries .... ???
Russian Armed forces are mercenaries .... ???
bhai kabi tu logic use ker liya ker .... kaab sudro gaye yaar tum ....
New Recruit
Good. We should make Iranians realize that Pakistan is not a country which will tolerate belligerent activities of their proxies and their actions would result in serious consequences for their Mullah Regime.
Dude I absolutely love this songIt’s a very short sighted approach to be used as fodder for monetary gain. Pakistan should focus on its economy. Then we can become pimps like gulfie arabs and iranians. They wave some cash around and have people from the far corners of the earth dying in battles in far away places that have nothing to do with them.
Dude I absolutely love this song
Dolla dolla bills yo...
I highly doubt it, more like where do turn the other cheek.They are going to be told off.
go gang rape a dog, find oxygen for your uncle dying with covid or somethingDude Iran is not a push over. @Dariush the Great . Your Pakistani brothers want Iran to teach a lesson. You did not get any thing after sucking hard.
It’s a very short sighted approach to be used as fodder for monetary gain. Pakistan should focus on its economy. Then we can become pimps like gulfie arabs and iranians. They wave some cash around and have people from the far corners of the earth dying in battles in far away places that have nothing to do with them.