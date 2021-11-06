What's new

Newly Released Picture Shows PLA Also Helped Indian Soldiers to Relive Their School Days Memories in Galwan Valley

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
I'm sure China doesn't have the habit of letting POW cover their ears. The Chinese habit of controlling POW of war is to let POW sat with his head buried in his hands.
