Really? I am not going to start this debate again as it's Naya Pakistan from today. But if you insist; Google clips of army chief and head of ispr publicly claiming "this election is year of Tabdeeli" and "people of Pakistan are going to defeat the enemies through elections", clearly hinting that the lot now sitting as opposition was deemed "enemies" by establishment. And that establishment was siding with "Tabdeeli" wave. The rest is history





Department of Agriculture reports to heads of establishment in GHQ

Click to expand...