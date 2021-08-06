Newly-elected Iranian President wants to closely work with Bangladesh, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam attended the swearing-in cerem

Newly-elected Iranian President wants to closely work with Bangladesh

Published on 04:31 PM, August 06, 2021Photo: CourtesyStar Digital ReportHe made this remark when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam called on him after the swearing-in ceremony on August 5.This is the first time any Bangladeshi delegation is attending the Iranian President's swearing-in ceremony. Shahriar Alam led a 3- member Bangladesh delegation on August 3.He later paid a courtesy call on President Raisi. The meeting lasted for 20 minutes.During the meeting, the new president of Iran recalled his visit to Bangladesh 20 years back.He particularly mentioned about his visit to Jashore, and expressed his gratitude to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for congratulating him on his election as president.He appreciated the robust economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.While thanking Bangladesh for supporting Iran in international fora, he mentioned that Palestine question is the first and foremost issue of the Muslim Ummah.Raisi appreciated Bangladesh for hosting more than one million Rohingyas who were displaced from their homeland.He also expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh in the near future.The state minister later made a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Zerif. Shahriar Alam emphasised on increasing connectivity and private sector cooperation in trade and investment between the two countries.