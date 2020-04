Newcastle yob threw booze over woman wearing hijab and told her it was raining

SHARE

Privacy Noticefor more information on how we use your data and your data protection rights.

A drunk yob threw booze over a woman wearing a hijab and told her it was raining as she walked down a Newcastle street.



Shannon Thorpe randomly targeted the lone female student, who she didn't know, on Westgate Road in April last year, while she was on bail for a previous assault.



p:nth-of-type(2)","sizes":[[8,8]],"hideOnSensitiveArticle":true,"relativePos":"after","additionalClass":"in-article","name":"div-gpt-ad-vip-slot","type":"VIP"}" data-gpt-placeholder="" data-response-start="3259.4550000003437" data-type="gpt" data-requested="4519.385000000057" data-google-query-id="CKagm6Gv8ugCFYXjGwodwakDrg" data-timer-slot-rendered="9768.99500000036" data-rendered-width="8" data-rendered-height="8" data-response-end="12760.435000000143" style="background: transparent; border: 0px; outline: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; overflow: hidden; z-index: 1; clear: both; height: 8px; max-height: 8px;">



The 25-year-old was charged with common assault against the woman and was in court last year to plead not guilty to the offence.



However, she failed to show for her trial and the case was proved in her absence and a warrant was issued for her arrest.





Byker thug choked girlfriend and pulled out clumps of her hair during two assaults