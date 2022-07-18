What's new

Newborn comes to world only to see parents, sister killed in road accident

Newborn comes to world only to see parents, sister killed in road accident​

A couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being hit by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila of the district.

On the eve of her death, the pregnant mother gave birth to a newborn girl soon after the accident that took place in the court building area of the upazila around 3 o'clock on Saturday (16 July).

The deceased are Jahangir Alam (42), his wife Ratna Begum (32) and their six-year-old daughter Sanjida Akhter, hailing from Raimoni area of Trishal upazila.

Deceased Ratna was nine months pregnant. Her husband was taking her to a hospital to have an ultrasonogram.

According to the police, a truck crushed three members of the same family while they were crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.


Jahangir and Ratna died on the spot and the doctor declared Sanjida dead after being taken to Trishal Upazila Health Complex.

The newborn is now at Community Based Medical College Hospital in Mymensingh.

Confirming the news to the media, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station Main Uddin said the newly born baby girl had pain in the wrist of one hand. But she is fine.


www.tbsnews.net

Newborn comes to world only to see parents, sister killed in road accident

This is a test from Allah as much for the child as it's for the relatives and Muslims who are not the relative of this child whether or not they take on the responsibility for the social/emotional/financial/religious well being of the newborn.
May Allah keep us safe from his tests & punishments for we are weak.
May Allah keep us safe from his tests & punishments for we are weak.
 

