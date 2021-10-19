What's new

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 Worldcup Clash |26th Oct| Vital match for Pakistanis than even World famous India vs Pak Clash

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World-cup Clash | 26th Oct 2021 | Cricket Clash more important for Pakistanis than even the world famous India vs Pakistan matches

The decision by New Zealand infuriated the PCB and sparked calls for a boycott of the New Zealand team. The decision infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and sparked calls for a boycott of the New Zealand team for any future tours. Pakistanis are calling to ban New Zealand for any bi-lateral series.

For 220 million Pakistanis : now New Zealand vs Pakistan is the most important clash in World T20 Cup than India vs Pakistan, one of World's biggest clash.

Pakistanis acted in extreme anger and abuse when New Zealand pull out of the tour in the last minutes before the toss in the first match between Nz and Pakistan in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. New Zealand was in Pakistan for 5 days.

Pakistanis called New Zealanders has acting out immaturely, ran away, cowards and even as much as arrogant double standers.

‘Political tensions’

Khan said the abandonment had created “political tensions” in the PCB’s relationship with New Zealand Cricket “because the way it was done was disrespectful”.

The three-ODI and five-T20 series would have been the Black Caps’s first games in Pakistan in 18 years and Khan said the pull-out has exposed the inequalities in world cricket.

“We have done everything for other countries, our players have sacrificed 14 days of quarantine in New Zealand and went to New Zealand after an attack on the mosque,” said Khan in reference to the March 2019 attack in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand Cricket “made the right decision” to pull out of the tour.

“You will understand why we are not in a position to give further information as to the nature of the intelligence, other than to say, it was a direct threat, and it was a credible threat,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Pakistanis are fuming to take its cultural thing of "Revenge" at all costs.

Pakistan and New Zealand are due to meet in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah, UAE, on October 26.
 
what we should have done is not played in this T20 tournament for our self respect after the way these cricket teams treated us
I agree, PCB should have boycotted this ICC tournament. No idea why PCB want Pakistanis to play in a highly politicized tournament. ICC has become controversial for so long now.
 
Let the game of cricket be a game of cricket not a war.
All matches are equally important. One have to win and one have to lose.
 
what we should have done is not played in this T20 tournament for our self respect after the way these cricket teams treated us
i totally agree, we should not have gone to the tournament and should have demanded a public apology by both the boards but bhai phir inn STAAAAARSSSS ku paisay kaisay miltay?
 
Oblivion in terms of cricket. I think context is clear in my post.

Pakistan is at best average these days in Cricket. In other sports, you are no where near both in terms of money and talent. Good luck.
After I gave an answer you went back, waited couple of minutes, edited it

Just to talk trash

Man y'all are a weird people... like seriously wierd ah
 
