New Zealand vs Afghanistan ... T20 World Cup

NZ look to avoid Afghanistan upset as India subplot looms large

For New Zealand, a victory will send them through; Afghanistan are in with a chance too, but a win for them will likely favour India more

Have New Zealand and Afghanistan relied heavily on their bowling?
Have New Zealand and Afghanistan relied heavily on their bowling? (2:07)

Big picture

Afghanistan might already be one of the most popular choices globally for cricket fans' second-favourite international team, but when they take the field on Sunday, they'll have more supporters rooting for them than ever before. Twitter is already full of India fans with Afghanistan flags next to their usernames. R Ashwin has already joked about India offering the services of their physiotherapist to speed up Mujeeb Ur Rahman's recovery from the injury that's kept him out of Afghanistan's last two games.

But there's a lot more to this game than the India subplot.

New Zealand and Afghanistan are both still in the semi-finals race. New Zealand have the simpler task - win and they're through, no matter what India do later against Namibia. And if they do go through, they'll be on course to complete a hugely impressive set of all-formats results in ICC tournaments - they were ODI World Cup runners-up in 2019, and they clinched the World Test Championship mace earlier this year.

An Afghanistan win is likelier to send India into the semis than themselves, but given how improbable their journey has been in getting as far as they have as a cricketing force, why would you rule out another improbable twist? They certainly have the firepower, with the bat and more so with the ball, to make that happen - particularly if Mujeeb is fit.

But no matter how far they go in this tournament, Afghanistan's players will leave the T20 World Cup bubble - a refuge that is, for them, more than merely bio-secure - and return to realities that most of their counterparts from other nations would scarcely comprehend. These are hugely uncertain times for this brilliant group of players, so whether you're an Afghanistan fan, an India fan, or anyone else, be sure to wish them well.

Form guide

Afghanistan LWLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
New Zealand WWWLW

In the spotlight

When he hits it right out of the screws - that whipped six off Jasprit Bumrah, for example - he looks like one of the most dangerous powerplay hitters in the world, but Hazratullah Zazai has only lit up this tournament in brief spurts so far, as a strike rate of only 116.88 - his career strike rate is 148.64 - would suggest. Three of the four highest totals of this tournament have come at Abu Dhabi, so if there are runs to be had on Sunday, Zazai could choose no better time to unleash his full repertoire.

Trent Boult has taken eight wickets in this World Cup already, but contrary to expectations, only two have come in the powerplay. Abu Dhabi can offer a bit of early assistance to the seamers, though, and if Boult can get the new ball swinging, he probably offers New Zealand their quickest and most efficient route to victory.

Team news

It's unclear yet if Mujeeb is fit to play, but if he is, he's likely to take the place of the left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf, who was expensive against India on the same ground.

Afghanistan (probable):

1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Mohammad Shahzad (wk), 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4 Gulbadin Naib, 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 7 Karim Janat, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Hamid Hassan.

A stinging straight hit from David Wiese struck Ish Sodhi on the head during New Zealand's last match against Namibia, but the legspinner has passed a concussion test and is available for selection on Sunday.

New Zealand (probable):

1 Martin Guptill, 2 Daryl Mitchell, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway (wk), 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult.
 
P

Over a Billion Indians would be supporting the Afghan Brothers in their triumph over the Kiwis.

Go Afghans win the match and clear the path to the Semis for your Big Brother India .

We promise to repay the favor and take revenge on your behalf from one particular team in the Finals. 8-)
 
NZ should bat first. Btw is Mujeeb fit for the match?
Dream on. Btw don't Indians feel shame that only criteria to qualify for the semis is to beat minnows because big boys thoroughly thrashed India badly left and right.
 
Regardless of result, it's commendable how Afghanistan have quickly risen in cricket at world stage in just few years compare it to BD who have been unable to shed off their minions tag for over three freaking decades
 
itna pyar hai tu how about we shift all the Afghan refuges to you people? bari bari batain karnay sai kuch nahin huta ... buss sirf hawai fire lol
 
you are probably getting out in the group stages but talking about finals LOL
koi sharam hoti hai
 
LOL this day had to come. Very tasty.
 
