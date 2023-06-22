What's new

New Zealand PM disagrees with Biden, says China's Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,327
-57
99,323
Country
China
Location
China

New Zealand PM disagrees with Biden, says China's Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’​

China hit back on Wednesday, saying Biden's remarks were absurd and a provocation.

230622-chris-hipkins-mb-0941-a5e433.jpg

Chris Hipkins replaced Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand's leader earlier this year.Phil Walter / Getty Images

June 22, 2023, 8:43 AM UTC / Source: Reuters
By Reuters

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Thursday he did not agree with President Joe Biden’s remark that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a dictator.

“No, and the form of government that China has is a matter for the Chinese people,” Hipkins told reporters ahead of an official trip to China at end of this month.

Asked by a reporter whether the Chinese people had a say in the form of government, Hipkins said: “if they wanted to change their system of government, then that would be a matter for them.”

Hipkins is scheduled to visit China from June 25 to 30, leading a trade delegation that includes some of New Zealand’s biggest companies.

He will meet Xi, Premier Li Qiang, and the chairman of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhao Leji.

China hit back on Wednesday after Biden referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator,” saying the remarks were absurd and a provocation, an unexpected flare-up following attempts by both sides to reduce friction.

www.nbcnews.com

New Zealand PM disagrees with Biden, says China's Xi not a ‘dictator’

China hit back on Wednesday, saying Biden's remarks were absurd and a provocation.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
  • Article
Biden calls China’s Xi Jinping a ‘dictator’
2
Replies
19
Views
327
python-000
python-000
CIA Mole
China Lashes Out at U.S. After Biden Calls Xi a Dictator
Replies
1
Views
74
Kuru
Kuru
E
Xi told Biden at G20 summit: Taiwan is the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" that must not be crossed.
Replies
1
Views
508
etylo
E
beijingwalker
North Korea criticises Blinken's China visit as 'begging trip'
Replies
1
Views
77
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
France's Macron says he knows he can count on China's Xi to reason with Russia
Replies
4
Views
360
FuturePAF
FuturePAF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom