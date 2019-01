A beach on Nusa Penida, Bali. Photo: ShutterstockBali looks set to become the latest tourist hotspot to introduce a tourist tax.Lawmakers on the Indonesian island have drafted a bylaw to implement a $US10 levy ($A14) on foreign tourists.The destination is a particular favourite with Chinese and Australian holidaymakers and welcomed up to six million visitors in 2018.The money raised from the tax will help towards the island's environment and cultural preservation, reports the Strait Times. Bali Governor Wayan Koster told the newspaper he expected tourists will understand the measure."They will be happy to pay it as it will be used to strengthen our environment and culture. This will give us better fiscal space to support the development of Bali."Chairman of the Association of Indonesian Tour and Travel Agencies Bali chapter Ketut Ardana backed the idea, saying "other countries also charge foreign tourists. I think $10 won't affect them. If we visit Dubai, we have to pay $11 per person".New Zealand will introduce a tourist tax later this year of $NZ35, while Japan recently announced that international tourists leaving the country must pay 1000 yen ($21.83) per departure.