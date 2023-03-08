New York’s stockmarkets are thrashing Hong Kong and London As it attracts more overseas listings, the Big Apple is getting bigger

Seems like rumors of the dire state of the US economy are greatly exaggerated:In 2006 Charles Schumer and Michael Bloomberg took to the pages of the Wall Street Journal to express their concerns about New York. The senator and mayor both feared that the Big Apple was losing its financial edge. It had, after all, captured only one of the previous year’s 24 largest initial public offerings (IPOs).New York’s bigwigs have little to worry about these days.On March 3rd Arm, a British semiconductor firm owned by SoftBank, a Japanese investment outfit, announced it would list only in New York, rebuffing a campaign by British ministers to encourage a London listing. A day earlier, CRH, a London-listed building-materials firm, said it would move its main listing to New York. Other European countries have also lost out. The same week Linde, a chemical firm that was until recently the largest constituent of Germany’s DAX index, quit Frankfurt while keeping its American listing.After a pause of almost two years, Chinese firms are also looking westwards. New rules published last month by the country’s securities regulator mean that overseas listings will be vetted more closely, but they also offer an avenue for more firms to list abroad. Last month Hesai Group, a Chinese electronics company, raised $190m on the Nasdaq, the largest Chinese listing in America since 2021. Shein, a fashion firm, is also reportedly looking to float its shares in New York. American regulators may be toughening up on Chinese firms, by employing sanctions and export controls, but the Big Apple seems to have retained its allure.One common gripe is the lack of a natural base of investors. Britain’s pension funds and insurers invest a notably small proportion of their assets in domestic stocks.As Messrs Schumer and Bloomberg can attest, financial competition sometimes changes in unpredictable ways. Right now, though,