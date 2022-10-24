What's new

New Yorkers banned from taking out trash until 8pm as rat numbers surge: ‘This is not Ratatouille’

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,289
-13
94,224
Country
China
Location
China

New Yorkers banned from taking out trash until 8pm as rat numbers surge: ‘This is not Ratatouille’​

“The biggest swing that you can take at cleaning up our streets is to shut down the all-night, all-you-can-eat rat buffet,” NYC Sanitation commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Bevan Hurley
October. 20 2022

635489800290300024-AP-Superstorm-Rats.jpg

New York City is to restrict the hours that trash can be left on sidewalks to after 8pm in an effort to curb the city’s exploding rodent population.

From 1 April next year, households and businesses will no longer be able to take out their garbage at 4pm, Mayor Eric Adams announced at a joint press conference with New York City Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch on Monday.

Residents will be able to drop their trash from 6pm as long as bags are put in sealed containers, the officials said, but no later than midnight.

Mr Adams said the new measure would reduce the amount of time that piles of trash were in the streets, removing unpleasant smells and sights from the city while deterring rats from venturing out in search of food.

“Everyone who knows me knows one thing: I hate rats,” Mr Adams told the news conference.

“Rats have no place in this city.”

Rat sightings and complaints have soared 71 per cent in the first nine months of the year, with more than 21,500 calls to the city’s 311 hotline in 2022, NYC Councilmember Shaun Abreu told reporters.

Mr Abreu, who introduced the legislation to reduce trash dumping hours, told media: “This is not Ratatouille, rats are not our friends.”

The Department of Sanitation will also try to reduce the amount of time trash is sitting on the streets by collecting more of it on midnight to 8am shifts.

“The biggest swing that you can take at cleaning up our streets is to shut down the all-night, all-you-can-eat rat buffet,” Ms Tisch told the press conference.

Mr Adams said the sight of trash on the streets was hindering New York’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Bags of trash sitting on the curb for hours have hurt our city’s recovery for too long and is one of the most indelible images of New York, but, today, we’re saying enough is enough by making a generations-overdue change that will have a real impact on the cleanliness of our streets,” Mr Adams said.

“We’re not going to let New Yorkers be plagued by rats - we’re going to keep our city squeaky clean.”

A public hearing on the new trash laws will be held in November.

www.independent.co.uk

New Yorkers banned from taking out trash until 8pm as rat numbers surge

“The biggest swing that you can take at cleaning up our streets is to shut down the all-night, all-you-can-eat rat buffet,” NYC Sanitation commissioner Jessica Tisch said.
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk
 
Riea

Riea

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2011
258
0
419
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

They have mutated caronavirus and are going to use is to kill the mice. Very dangerous method.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,159
-19
8,545
Country
China
Location
United States
NYC is honestly one of the most disgusting large cities I have ever been to. It is aesthetically ugly and it is filthy and dangerous. Absolutely most overrated city on earth.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,595
28
19,789
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
Must be truth is difficult to accept for some that NYC is filthy by developed countries standard.
Click to expand...

Not surprising at all. I'm the one who is saying old cities have been going downhill since suburbanization started and money that used to be spent in cities is now spent on suburban development.

Here is a popular NYC one

Why spend money on old outdated lifestyles?
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,289
-13
94,224
Country
China
Location
China
www.cbsnews.com

New York ranked second dirtiest city in the world, according to poll

According to a Time Out poll, residents had issues with trash and rats.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
www.timeout.com

NYC was voted one of the top three dirtiest cities in the world

It appears that thousands of people think New York has some cleaning up to do.
www.timeout.com
nypost.com

NYC polled as one of the dirtiest cities on the planet

New York City was ranked the world’s second dirtiest city due to rampant rats and foul-smelling piles of trash, according to a new poll.
nypost.com nypost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
Replies
3
Views
107
DF41
DF41
beijingwalker
Killings in NYC subway system skyrocket to highest level in 25 years — even as ridership plummeted
2 3
Replies
40
Views
403
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
khansaheeb
What’s behind rising violent crimes in the U.S., and how they can be reduced
Replies
5
Views
259
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
ghazi52
US East Coast hunkers down as 'bombogenesis' snowstorm hits
Replies
1
Views
340
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Titanium100
Asian woman pushed to her death in front of New York subway train
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom