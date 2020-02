New York Is Making Its Own Coronavirus Test After The CDC’s Test Has Repeatedly Failed

Hong Kong is testing over a thousand people a day for coronavirus, while the US has only tested a total of 445 — partially because the CDC’s test didn’t work.

But that estimate does not take into account the several days it will take to validate the results of the reconfigured tests, Association of Public Health Laboratories CEO Scott Becker told BuzzFeed News. Worse, labs in New York City and New York state found problems with the reconfigured test and have rejected the option to use it altogether. Instead, they are in discussions with the FDA to move ahead with creating their own genetic test for the coronavirus.



“This is not like flipping a switch,” Becker said. “These labs have to make absolutely certain that these tests are accurate and safe for the public.” Approval of the 40 labs using the reconfigured CDC test only came during a Wednesday meeting with the CDC, he said. Becker also expressed doubt about Azar’s prediction that 80 labs would be running the reconfigured test so quickly.



Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman told BuzzFeed News that the state hoped to perform the reconfigured tests “hopefully in a matter of days,” following the validation testing now underway.



The original CDC test relied on three “primer” sets, small snippets of DNA that match the unique sequences of the coronavirus, to check for its presence in a patient swab sample. Labs widely found the third primer in the test kit did not give accurate readings. On Wednesday, the CDC gave permission for labs finding the other two primers reliable to proceed by throwing out the third one. But the New York labs and a few others have claimed that the first primer was also unreliable.



New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Deputy Commissioner Demetre Daskalakis confirmed that New York City and New York State public health labs found problems in their use of the original CDC test kit. The FDA gave the labs permission to work on their own genetic test for the virus, an unprecedented move for state labs, and they are first in line for a brand-new CDC test still under development.



“The only question is which will come on line first,” Daskalakis said.

He added that New York is not solely dependent on the tests for monitoring outbreaks of the coronavirus, maintaining hourly reports of pneumonia and flu arrivals at emergency rooms. A sudden spike in those numbers in a cluster would trigger a response even before test results, he said.

“If we are starting to see a lot of pneumonia cases at a time when influenza is trending down, we would act very quickly to find out what is going on.”