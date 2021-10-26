New York City Inches Toward Covid-19 Becoming Endemic High rates of vaccination and some prior infection have bolstered protection, epidemiologists say, helping the city transition toward treating the coronavirus as chronic.

Each wave of Covid-19 patients that has crashed through the doors of Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens has been more manageable than the last.In the spring of 2020 and the following winter, the hospital needed extra spaces to care for Covid-19 patients in need of oxygen and struggling to breathe. At the height of the Delta surge this summer and fall, Covid-19 patients didn’t fill its ICU.