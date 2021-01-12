New Year, New Country but old me

YeBeWarned
Yo, What's up my fellow Pakistani's and PDFians, how is it going for Y'all ? damn it feels like forever when I was banned by the same Gang I was messing up with I wonder if they are still so sassy or changed a bit ? Well it feels like forever ago, but thing is that when i was banned I was still in Pakistan, but now I moved to US ...
So all in all life in US is good, From Karachi to South Carolina... where I am living there is no Halal market or Food restaurant, nor any mosque but other than that its a good small town full of druggies but they are not harmful as i get to know some, they wave at you every time you or they pass by, I kind of liked it because it gives me the vibes of Pakistan where living in a friendly neighborhood where neighbors can greet you. Anyway, what's happening in world, Pakistan or politics , LOC , what's up with our Indian Trolls , How are our Wannabe Persians and Arabs doing ? how are our PDF mods doing ?
How is the 2021 treating you guys so far ?
