New Year, New Country but old me

Yo, What's up my fellow Pakistani's and PDFians, how is it going for Y'all ? damn it feels like forever when I was banned by the same Gang I was messing up with :D I wonder if they are still so sassy or changed a bit ? Well it feels like forever ago, but thing is that when i was banned I was still in Pakistan, but now I moved to US ...

So all in all life in US is good, From Karachi to South Carolina... where I am living there is no Halal market or Food restaurant, nor any mosque but other than that its a good small town full of druggies but they are not harmful as i get to know some, they wave at you every time you or they pass by, I kind of liked it because it gives me the vibes of Pakistan where living in a friendly neighborhood where neighbors can greet you. Anyway, what's happening in world, Pakistan or politics , LOC , what's up with our Indian Trolls , How are our Wannabe Persians and Arabs doing :D ? how are our PDF mods doing ?

How is the 2021 treating you guys so far ?
 
Last edited:
There are maps which tells you nearby mosques and halal shops.. but it is said that they monitor/spy the user activity also.
 
closest mosque and Halal market is in Greenville SC, and i am living around an hour away from it, its not something i can go often or even Friday, I don't have a license or car so far as well so i have rely on my non Muslim in laws to drive me there, So far not been there but hopefully soon. I mean I've been looking for mosques and halal places to eat/buy food since i landed in US, what are they going to monitor me ? just trying to find a plate of Chicken biryani man :( since i landed in US haven't eat any chicken or meat as every restaurant is non Halal :(
 
Congrats on your new life.

Don't know about America but in Europe every super market has halal meat packed nicely in the freezer even the smaller towns. You just have to see the Halal logo on it. Ask someone Muslim around to tell the name of halal brand, or ask on internet.
 
Ohhh.. Friday prayer is not necessary then in that case. However, you will improvise like how to buy in bulk and store halal chicken/meat. Be a vegetarian for a while :P and eat fish sometimes

After the patriot act anyway, they can spy you directly so spying through app doesn't matter but good for collecting data.
They normally do in that store where there is Muslim pop in surrounding. Like ASDA in Coventry may not have halal meat but in Birmingham, they have.
 
not here mate, i see Kosher Hot Dogs and that too only one brand called " Hebrew " , found some RAMEN noodles which has Halal certification but that's it, Fish aur Shrimp pe guzara ho raha hai .. not a big fan of sea food, tried fish sandwiches at McDonalds, Burger king and they both sucks, Tried Taco bell/KFC fish fillet that was average, 2 Mexicans restaurant's offers good food but i am starting to get bored of them as well. 1.5 months mai ghar ke khaane ki value samajh a gaye :(
 
they took 2 years to process me before issuing me visa , already gave my FB, insta to them, ab tu bas Shalwaar ka Nara reh gaya hai woh bhi le len gay kia :O worse of all, because of COViD much of markets and restaurants are either close or not full active so it dulls the American experience .
Wannabe Arab ? i am Arab !!

also, best of luck with your new story :)
its a long story mate, you will catch up :) enjoy the stay on PDF, and thanks for your kind words :)
 
