New world record: China's 'artificial sun' runs for 403 seconds in steady-state high-confinement plasma operation

New world record: China's 'artificial sun' runs for 403 seconds in steady-state high-confinement plasma operation The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the Chinese "artificial sun," achieved a steady-state high-confinement long-plasma operation for 403 seconds on Wednesday, a key step toward the development of a fusion reactor.The breakthrough,

10:50, 13-Apr-2023The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the Chinese "artificial sun," achieved a steady-state high-confinement long-plasma operation for 403 seconds on Wednesday, a key step toward the development of a fusion reactor.The breakthrough, achieved after more than 120,000 shots, greatly improved the original world record of 101 seconds, which was set by EAST in 2017.It will provide an important experimental basis for the operation of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and the country's independent construction and operation of fusion reactors.