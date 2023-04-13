beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 56,769
- -23
- Country
-
- Location
-
New world record: China's 'artificial sun' runs for 403 seconds in steady-state high-confinement plasma operation
10:50, 13-Apr-2023
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the Chinese "artificial sun," achieved a steady-state high-confinement long-plasma operation for 403 seconds on Wednesday, a key step toward the development of a fusion reactor.
The breakthrough, achieved after more than 120,000 shots, greatly improved the original world record of 101 seconds, which was set by EAST in 2017.
It will provide an important experimental basis for the operation of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and the country's independent construction and operation of fusion reactors.
10:50, 13-Apr-2023
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the Chinese "artificial sun," achieved a steady-state high-confinement long-plasma operation for 403 seconds on Wednesday, a key step toward the development of a fusion reactor.
The breakthrough, achieved after more than 120,000 shots, greatly improved the original world record of 101 seconds, which was set by EAST in 2017.
It will provide an important experimental basis for the operation of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and the country's independent construction and operation of fusion reactors.
New world record: China's 'artificial sun' runs for 403 seconds in steady-state high-confinement plasma operation
The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as the Chinese "artificial sun," achieved a steady-state high-confinement long-plasma operation for 403 seconds on Wednesday, a key step toward the development of a fusion reactor.The breakthrough,
news.cgtn.com