New world order since 24 February 2022 Ukraine Crisis

Hey guys,

This thread is limited to New World Order after Ukraine Crisis, not War Zone Details.

Here is what I think:

  • Short term, Iran is one of the beneficiary for sure.
  • Long term, I am not so sure about Iran and China loss versus gain if we put chain reaction from EU, US and world order changes into consideration.
  • US prestige further weakened.
  • European Union Force will be strengthened, increase military budget.
  • Germany will be rearmed.
  • NATO will be more united in the short term, but NATO will have to compete with the European Union Force, more divided.
  • India has lost faith on QUAD because of 2020 Galwan Valley skirmish. QUAD used India as cannon fodder, no concrete support.
  • India will balance relationship among Russia, US, EU and China. Back to India Congress party traditional foreign policy.
  • AUKUS is shaken, US security guarantee will be questioned by Australia, not publicly.
  • Japan will strengthen military, increase military budget, decrease dependence on US.
  • Taiwan will strengthen military, increase military budget, decrease dependence on US.

Ukraine Crisis created an example that strong nation can conquer weak one as long as it benefits the former country.

Ukraine is a former Soviet country, but still an independent country. I don't deny the close culture and shared history between Russia and Ukraine, also I am totally aware of the dirty tricks US and EU played in past 31 years in Ukraine.

I fully understand Russia concerns, especially security concerns. But still it broke the world order after WW2, which based on UN principles.

Pandora's box is open, we can't ignore it and pretend everything is the same as before.

Welcome to New World Order.
 
US invaded many countries, but no annexation of territory.

Israel did, but it's relatively small.

India conquered Sikkim, relatively small.

Ukraine is as large as UK and Germany combined.
 

