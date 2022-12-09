New War Thunder Update Teaser

nice, never got into this one. Is it multiplayer only or are there nicely scripted campaigns/cutscenes as well as an editor to craft your own campaigns ? Also, how arcadey is it ?
Utter chaos will begin when BVR is introduced4th gen fighters in war thunder will be utter chaos.
Oh yes, the GOAT is finally here !!
The game is focused on multilayer gameplay, but there is some solo campaign element to it (albeit its old and it hasn't been updated in a while). The campaign is lack luster.
BVR missiles were added alongside the F4E, that being the AIM7(D)(E)(F) sparrows. We have now got the F14A with the AIM54A phoenix BVR missile. It is utter carnage. Fun as hell. They can be countered though. The AIM54A that is. The AIM7(E)(F) sparrows are very difficult to dodge. Flying low and using Chaff is your best bet to evading it.
Got a solo campaign editor, this one ?
But the multiplayer is pretty good. Also the game has 3 different modes. Arcade battles, realistic battles and simulator battles, with the sim battles being pretty realistic (no HUD, team damage on, and realistic camera positions). Game overall isn't arcadey.
Unfortunately that isn't in the gameKizilelma can devour them all alive like the way the stick of Moses (PBUH) gobbled up all of the delusional snakes of the Pharaohs by HIS PERMISSION....
Sadly no
Damn :|, no mod for either I'm guessing ?
Mods are available.
The editor is probably one of the best features of DCS, I do solos all the time.. even simple bomb or gun runs are so much fun to put together.. X sam here, AAA there, some hostile air in the sector.. lots of fun even in not full sim avionics mode with the simpler models like the old A-10a and other Flaming Cliffs ones.
The AIM54A Phoenix has an in game range of 150km.
Haven't been at that tier yet. What is the max confirmed kill range of the AIM-54 missile currently ?