New War Thunder Update Teaser

Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,477
1
4,635
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
-=virus=- said:
nice, never got into this one. Is it multiplayer only or are there nicely scripted campaigns/cutscenes as well as an editor to craft your own campaigns ? Also, how arcadey is it ?
Click to expand...
The game is focused on multilayer gameplay, but there is some solo campaign element to it (albeit its old and it hasn't been updated in a while). The campaign is lack luster.

But the multiplayer is pretty good. Also the game has 3 different modes. Arcade battles, realistic battles and simulator battles, with the sim battles being pretty realistic (no HUD, team damage on, and realistic camera positions). Game overall isn't arcadey.
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,477
1
4,635
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
El Observer said:
Oh yes, the GOAT is finally here !!


Utter chaos will begin when BVR is introduced
Click to expand...
[SSG]Q266 said:
Are they planning on adding it?
Click to expand...
BVR missiles were added alongside the F4E, that being the AIM7(D)(E)(F) sparrows. We have now got the F14A with the AIM54A phoenix BVR missile. It is utter carnage. Fun as hell. They can be countered though. The AIM54A that is. The AIM7(E)(F) sparrows are very difficult to dodge. Flying low and using Chaff is your best bet to evading it.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,988
-21
2,520
Country
India
Location
India
Primus said:
The game is focused on multilayer gameplay, but there is some solo campaign element to it (albeit its old and it hasn't been updated in a while). The campaign is lack luster.

But the multiplayer is pretty good. Also the game has 3 different modes. Arcade battles, realistic battles and simulator battles, with the sim battles being pretty realistic (no HUD, team damage on, and realistic camera positions). Game overall isn't arcadey.
Click to expand...
Got a solo campaign editor, this one ?
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,477
1
4,635
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Kizilelma can devour them all alive like the way the stick of Moses (PBUH) gobbled up all of the delusional snakes of the Pharaohs by HIS PERMISSION....
Click to expand...
Unfortunately that isn't in the game 😔
BUT
The Turkish T129 was added recently and now we are getting the Turkish F104 albeit a premium variant of them both. Also the price for the Turkish F104 is a joke. The price for all RANK VII premium jets are an absolute joke

-=virus=- said:
Got a solo campaign editor, this one ?
Click to expand...
Sadly no :(
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,988
-21
2,520
Country
India
Location
India
Primus said:
Sadly no :(
Click to expand...
Damn :|, no mod for either I'm guessing ?

The editor is probably one of the best features of DCS, I do solos all the time.. even simple bomb or gun runs are so much fun to put together.. X sam here, AAA there, some hostile air in the sector.. lots of fun even in not full sim avionics mode with the simpler models like the old A-10a and other Flaming Cliffs ones.
 
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,477
1
4,635
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
-=virus=- said:
Damn :|, no mod for either I'm guessing ?

The editor is probably one of the best features of DCS, I do solos all the time.. even simple bomb or gun runs are so much fun to put together.. X sam here, AAA there, some hostile air in the sector.. lots of fun even in not full sim avionics mode with the simpler models like the old A-10a and other Flaming Cliffs ones.
Click to expand...
Mods are available.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
799
0
1,118
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Primus said:
BVR missiles were added alongside the F4E, that being the AIM7(D)(E)(F) sparrows. We have now got the F14A with the AIM54A phoenix BVR missile. It is utter carnage. Fun as hell. They can be countered though. The AIM54A that is. The AIM7(E)(F) sparrows are very difficult to dodge. Flying low and using Chaff is your best bet to evading it.
Click to expand...

I know that missiles are already in the game. I was under the impression that by BVR, he was talking about missiles with ranges of hundreds of km

I stopped playing war thunder because the progression is way too slow.
 
El Observer

El Observer

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2019
179
0
346
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Primus said:
BVR missiles were added alongside the F4E, that being the AIM7(D)(E)(F) sparrows. We have now got the F14A with the AIM54A phoenix BVR missile. It is utter carnage. Fun as hell. They can be countered though. The AIM54A that is. The AIM7(E)(F) sparrows are very difficult to dodge. Flying low and using Chaff is your best bet to evading it.
Click to expand...
Haven't been at that tier yet. What is the max confirmed kill range of the AIM-54 missile currently ?
 

