What's new

New Vision for Economic Transformation; Rethinking Resource Allocation and Productive Structures

GlobalVillageSpace

GlobalVillageSpace

Media Partner
Mar 4, 2017
990
1
499
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Global Village Space |
The Economic Advisory Group (EAG), an independent group comprising individuals from academia, policy, and the private sector, presents a vision for economic transformation that focuses on understanding key factors which have prevented this from happening in the case of Pakistan.

It draws from the experience of other emerging economies and leading economic research on how countries have successfully transformed their economies by letting their productive structures adapt and evolve over time.

The recommended policy actions laid out in EAG’s recent publication, New Vision for Economic Transformation, are a significant departure from the traditional focus on achieving growth by reinforcing existing structures of the economy. While such traditional approaches did deliver many episodes of growth spurts, these always proved to be short-lived, often leading to the build-up of large imbalances and, ultimately, crises.

A key requirement for transformation is that economic resources must be allowed to move from less productive to more productive activities. In a market economy, this critically depends on whether the incentive structure is allowed to evolve such that returns from investing in more productive activities are indeed higher than those from less productive activities.

Countries become what they make

Data shows that the structure of Pakistan’s economy has remained ossified over the past several decades. The data includes exports of goods and is taken from the Observatory of Economic Complexity. The lack of economic transformation which the country has experienced since 2000 stands out.

In 2019, Pakistan’s export basket continued to be dominated by similar low value-added manufactured goods and primary products, as in 2000. Going even further back in time presents a similar picture.

Read full story...

New Vision for Economic Transformation; Rethinking Resource Allocation and Productive Structures

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Vietnam’s economic miracle: insights for Pakistan
2
Replies
25
Views
949
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
China overtakes US and leads world scientific production for the first time
Replies
1
Views
192
Stranagor
Stranagor
Nan Yang
Shanghai’s Data Exchange to fuel Fourth Industrial Revolution
Replies
0
Views
186
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
D
Venus Medtech Acquires Cardiovalve to Optimize its Innovative Products Pipeline of Mitral and Tricuspid Valve Replacement
Replies
0
Views
200
dani191
D
Muhammad Saftain Anjum
Booming startups will transform Pakistan
2
Replies
15
Views
820
raahaat7
raahaat7

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom