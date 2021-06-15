New violation in Taiwan: 28 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s air defense zone in largest fly-over to date: Taipei says

28 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s air defense zone in largest fly-over to date, Taipei says

15 Jun, 2021 14:55Taiwan’s government has reported that 28 Chinese planes, including fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers, entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the largest ‘incursion’ to date.In a statement released on the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense website, the nation outlined the alleged violation of its ADIZ by the Chinese Communist People’s Liberation Army, which reportedly included fourteen J-16 and 6 J-11 jet fighters, as well as anti-submarine aircraft and nuclear-capable bombers.Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of the country, has reported an increase in China’s fly-overs in recent months, including 25 PLA planes entering the ADIZ in April, days after 10 jets had entered the island’s defense area.Beijing has not yet acknowledged the reported activity.Earlier in June, China and the United States clashed over a visit to Taipei by three American senators on a military transport plane. The two Democrats and one Republican met with Taiwanese officials during a three-hour trip to the island, in what the Chinese Defense Ministry described as aand