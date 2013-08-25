What's new

New video showing Indian Army beaten and retreating

M

manga

FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2018
1,090
-10
1,111
Country
India
Location
India
Its old video from june/july in galwan background.When indian army was not carrying any offensive tools, and was still playing by rule book of not carrying bullets.
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,734
3
15,512
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
manga said:
Its old video from june/july in galwan background.When indian army was not carrying any offensive tools, and was still playing by rule book of not carrying bullets.
Click to expand...

Its a new video. And Its the Indian army getting humiliated. But if you put your reading glasses on, Indians are carrying their guns at their backs. why such pussy behaviour? lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Mighty Lion Endless Waves: Video shows hundreds of Indian army vehicles moving towards Ladakh Indian Defence Forum 36
Qutb-ud-din Aybak Indian propaganda video shows JF 17 doing surgical strike Pakistan Air Force 27
Azadkashmir Surgical strikes video shows Indian Army demolishing terror launch pads in Azad Kashmir Members Club 36
Maarkhoor Kashmiri people showing love for Indian forces....extended video. Central & South Asia 1
ashok321 Indian Army promises action after video showing soldiers trampling over militants' bodies goes viral Central & South Asia 2
Arsalan 345 Pakistan Army releases video showing destruction of Indian posts on LoC Pakistan Army 19
Z Indian BSF Jawan Posts Video on Social media, Shows Deplorable Conditions They Have To Work In Indian Defence Forum 104
Gregor Clegane 1965 video showing Indian troops capture Haji Pir pass and Indian offensives in Jaurian and Kupwara Indian Defence Forum 80
Ind4Ever Exclusive Videos : Indian Navy rehearsal for IFR 2016 : Fabulous show of strength Indian Defence Forum 10
beijingwalker Indian video shows pushing and shoving bw Chinese and Indian soldiers World Affairs 36

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top