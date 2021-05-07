What's new

New Vice Documentary: Inside India's COVID Hell!

B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
985
-2
1,817
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
Whole systems have collapsed in India. Not just the medical but also the government and every level to the logistics.
India as we know it is breaking down and this was supposedly an aspiring power that thought it could be a counterweight opposing a real super power? The days of bragging of its military prowess, economic rise are gone. Indians have become from braggarts to beggars of medical supplies and oxygen. The one coming to this desperate crumbling country aid is the one India wanted to contain with its fellow Quad members.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom