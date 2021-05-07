New Vice Documentary: Inside India's COVID Hell!

Whole systems have collapsed in India. Not just the medical but also the government and every level to the logistics.

India as we know it is breaking down and this was supposedly an aspiring power that thought it could be a counterweight opposing a real super power? The days of bragging of its military prowess, economic rise are gone. Indians have become from braggarts to beggars of medical supplies and oxygen. The one coming to this desperate crumbling country aid is the one India wanted to contain with its fellow Quad members.