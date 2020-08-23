New US sanctions could slowly strangle Huawei's smartphone business

rent4country
Hong Kong (CNN Business)Huawei recently became the world's biggest smartphone maker, beating Samsung and Apple (AAPL) at their own game by offering consumers state of the art phones with amazing cameras at competitive prices.
All that is now at risk after the latest US sanctions on the Chinese tech champion. Consumers around the world were already abandoning the brand because the phones no longer come with some popular US apps. Now, a blow to its hardware supply chain is putting its advantage in the Chinese market on shaky ground.
The company will lose its supply of super fast, advanced Kirin chipsets starting from next month, because they are made by contract manufacturers that use US technology, Huawei's head of consumer business Richard Yu said at a conference last week.
"This is a very big loss for us," Yu said on Friday, according to the Associated Press and multiple local media reports. Huawei declined to comment on the reports.
Huawei's chipmaking subsidiary HiSilicon designs the Kirin chips, and then contracts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to make them. But earlier this year, the Trump administration banned any semiconductor manufacturer using US technology from supplying Huawei without first obtaining a license to do so. That restriction applies to TSMC. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it had applied for a license to sell products to Huawei. In an earnings call last month, TSMC chairman Mark Liu said that the company is complying with the US regulations, and plans to stop shipping chips to Huawei after September 14.
Losing a selling point
Huawei should have enough Kirin chipsets to get through this year, said Nicole Peng, an analyst with market research firm Canalys. After that, the company will likely turn to MediaTek, another Taiwanese chipmaker. Will Wong, an analyst with IDC, said Huawei would still be able to buy that company's "off-the-shelf" chipsets.
But using MediaTek's standard chipsets will erode Huawei's competitive advantages when it comes to hardware, the analysts said. Losing Kirin chipsets "will definitely affect the unique selling point" of Huawei's smartphones, Peng said.
Kirin chips are specifically designed to power Huawei's more expensive devices. They are faster and more advanced than MediaTek's chipsets, and have better artificial intelligence, imaging and 5G capabilities, according to Peng. That's why Huawei uses them in flagship phones such as its Mate and P models.
Being "unable to produce Kirin chips will create a large uncertainty to [Huawei], especially for their high-end phones," Wong said. "Nevertheless, Huawei still has a strong national brand image in China, which is a great driver" for the company.
Huawei recently became the world's biggest smartphone maker, beating Samsung and Apple at their own game by offering consumers state of the art phones with amazing cameras at competitive prices.
