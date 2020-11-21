New US Indo-Pacific fleet ‘would be akin to grabbing China by the throat’, analyst says

rent4country
The US navy secretary said a fleet was needed “where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up”. Photo: AFP/US Navy
A proposed new US Navy fleet in the Indo-Pacific could pose a threat to China’s growing interests in the region as it would cover key trade routes, according to a military analyst.
US Secretary of the Navy Kenneth Braithwaite made the call on Tuesday, saying he was looking to establish a new First Fleet “in the crossroads between the Indian and the Pacific oceans”, in an address to the Naval Submarine League’s annual symposium.
It came a day before the United States, India, Australia and Japan held the second phase of a naval drill in the Northern Arabian Sea, seen as part of a regional initiative to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
“We can’t just rely on the Seventh Fleet in Japan. We have to look to our other allies and partners like Singapore, like India, and actually put a numbered fleet where it would be extremely relevant if, God forbid, we were to ever to get in any kind of a dust-up,” Braithwaite was quoted as saying by military website USNI News.
Braithwaite, the US Navy’s top civilian leader, said he had not discussed the plan with new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, but had done so with Mark Esper, the Pentagon chief who was fired by President Donald Trump last week.
Kenneth Braithwaite said he had not discussed the plan with the new acting defence secretary. Photo: Handout
The Indian Ocean is a critical link in global trade routes, with 80 per cent of seaborne trade passing through it. Eighty per cent of China’s oil imports pass through the Malacca Strait, the Indian Ocean’s busiest choke point, according to an analysis by the Mercator Institute for China Studies.
A new US fleet focused on the Indian Ocean could be a problem for China’s ambitions in the region, said Song Zhongping, a former instructor with the People’s Liberation Army’s Second Artillery Corps.
“China relies a lot more on the Indian Ocean than the Western Pacific,” he said. “Setting up a US Navy fleet would be akin to grabbing China by the throat – it would hurt China’s development interests in terms of energy supply chains and investments in belt and road projects.”
Beijing’s controversial Belt and Road Initiativeis a vast infrastructure investment scheme that aims to link China with Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond.
Under the initiative, China has partnered with Indian Ocean countries including Pakistan to build key infrastructure projects such as highways and ports, in an apparent attempt to get faster access to Europe and Africa.
The Pakistani port of Gwadar, for example, built and managed by a Chinese consortium, is strategically located near the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important sea route for oil.
