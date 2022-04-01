New, upgraded U.S. hypersonic strike weapon could be fielded as soon as 2026 | InsideDefense.com The U.S. military has drafted a blueprint for the first incremental upgrade of its small fleet of long-range hypersonic strike weapons and has laid out plans for a two-year production of improved glide vehicles that incorporate new technology slated to be available for Army ground units and Navy...

The U.S. military has drafted a blueprint for the first incremental upgrade of its small fleet of long-range hypersonic strike weapons and has laid out plans for a two-year production of improved glide vehicles that incorporate new technology slated to be available for Army ground units and Navy ships in 2026 and 2027. On March 30, the Army revealed plans to award a sole-source contract for the “Common Hypersonic Glide Body Technology Insertion 22 Prototype Project.” In a public notice,...