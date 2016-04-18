Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,274
- -5
New UK scheme likely to benefit Bangladesh trade, boost jobs
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 14:29, Jul 20,2021
The UK government launched a consultation on new trading rules that will help countries, including Bangladesh, out of poverty – and help British businesses and consumers at the same time.
The UK Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) is a major opportunity to grow free and fair trade with developing nations.
The proposed scheme would apply to 70 qualifying countries currently and include improvements such as lower tariffs and simpler rules of origin requirements for countries exporting to the UK, allowing countries to diversify their exports and grow their economies.
'The proposed DCTS scheme signals the UK’s appetite to promote global free, competitive, and fair trade, as well as demonstrating our commitment to Bangladesh, by enabling Bangladeshi businesses to access the UK market more easily,' Javed Patel, acting British high commissioner in Bangladesh, said, according to press release issued by the high commission on Tuesday.
Bilateral trade between the UK and Bangladesh stands at almost £4billion and there is room for growth, he said.
Patel encouraged businessses in Bangladesh to contribute to this important consultation through their trade bodies.
Bangladesh has demonstrated that increasing trade through schemes like the UK’s DCTS helped them grow their economy, improve living standards, and drive down poverty, the high commission said.
UK total imports from Bangladesh more than doubled between 2009 and 2019, during which time the country achieved an average growth rate of 6.6 per cent and extreme poverty rates more than halved from 1991 to 2016-17, the high commission added.
The UK currently operates a similar scheme rolled over from the EU, but as an independent trading nation can now take a simpler, more generous, pro-growth approach to trading with developing countries.
The proposed new UK scheme will mean more opportunity and less bureaucracy for developing countries, for example by simplifying rules of origin requirements or reducing tariffs on imports.
British international trade secretary Liz Truss said that countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam have proven it’s possible to 'trade your way to better living standards,' and the new developing countries trading Scheme will help others do the same.
British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said, 'ccutting tariffs for poorer countries enables them to trade their way to genuine independence – and I’m proud we lead the world in offering that opportunity.'
The consultation on the UK’s new scheme will continue for eight weeks to take the view of all sectors of society, including businesses, the public, civil society groups, consumers, associations, partner governments and any other interested stakeholders, according to the press release.
Diplomatic Correspondent | Published: 14:29, Jul 20,2021
The UK government launched a consultation on new trading rules that will help countries, including Bangladesh, out of poverty – and help British businesses and consumers at the same time.
The UK Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) is a major opportunity to grow free and fair trade with developing nations.
The proposed scheme would apply to 70 qualifying countries currently and include improvements such as lower tariffs and simpler rules of origin requirements for countries exporting to the UK, allowing countries to diversify their exports and grow their economies.
'The proposed DCTS scheme signals the UK’s appetite to promote global free, competitive, and fair trade, as well as demonstrating our commitment to Bangladesh, by enabling Bangladeshi businesses to access the UK market more easily,' Javed Patel, acting British high commissioner in Bangladesh, said, according to press release issued by the high commission on Tuesday.
Bilateral trade between the UK and Bangladesh stands at almost £4billion and there is room for growth, he said.
Patel encouraged businessses in Bangladesh to contribute to this important consultation through their trade bodies.
Bangladesh has demonstrated that increasing trade through schemes like the UK’s DCTS helped them grow their economy, improve living standards, and drive down poverty, the high commission said.
UK total imports from Bangladesh more than doubled between 2009 and 2019, during which time the country achieved an average growth rate of 6.6 per cent and extreme poverty rates more than halved from 1991 to 2016-17, the high commission added.
The UK currently operates a similar scheme rolled over from the EU, but as an independent trading nation can now take a simpler, more generous, pro-growth approach to trading with developing countries.
The proposed new UK scheme will mean more opportunity and less bureaucracy for developing countries, for example by simplifying rules of origin requirements or reducing tariffs on imports.
British international trade secretary Liz Truss said that countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam have proven it’s possible to 'trade your way to better living standards,' and the new developing countries trading Scheme will help others do the same.
British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said, 'ccutting tariffs for poorer countries enables them to trade their way to genuine independence – and I’m proud we lead the world in offering that opportunity.'
The consultation on the UK’s new scheme will continue for eight weeks to take the view of all sectors of society, including businesses, the public, civil society groups, consumers, associations, partner governments and any other interested stakeholders, according to the press release.
New UK scheme likely to benefit Bangladesh trade, boost jobs
The UK government launched a consultation on new trading rules that will help countries, including Bangladesh, out of poverty – and help British businesses and...
www.newagebd.net