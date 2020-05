Justice AtharminAllah at it again. Pakistani justice is fake and laughable.Especially this judge should be made an example of. He had been reprimanded once by SCP but he is not deterred it seems.He jumps in to almost every case of Sharif Brothers to provide them relief and pervert the course of justice for the Sharifs.It pain me to say that about a judge, but this judge's track record demands us to be brutally honest about this Kana Dajjal's appointed judge. Before he became Justice he used to defend Sharifs in talk shows.He is asking the FIA what is the crime under the FIR!!Honestly!!He also passed the comments, that why Judge went there that his video was recorded.From his initial comments it is clear, he is of the opinion that only Judge Arshad is responsible and in the wrong. But those who filmed him and then blackmailed him are innocent of all wrong doing.Where is the CJ of SCP!! Why he is not keeping a leash on AtherminAllah!!If he cannot, why is he not reporting him to supreme judicial council!!