New Tracked UGV With 50 Switchblade Suicide Drones: A dangerous concept

Thefrom General Dynamics Land Systems is a modular design for an unmanned ground vehicle, and versions of it will go to military trial next year.General Dynamics Land Systems showcased a real-size model of the TRX unmanned ground vehicle being developed that is configured as a unique mobile launcher for 50 munitions of AeroVironment Switchblade mobile suicide drones, commonly referred to as “suicide drones.”This news confirms that the US Army is now planning experimental versions of the TRX, which stands for a 10-ton tracked robot, along with Howe and Howe Tech via the Ripsaw M5 small tank UAV and Pratt Miller and QinetiQ controlling the reconnaissance unit vehicle during a trial exercise. next year.The TRX concept armed with ammunition was demonstrated at the major annual conference of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) in Washington DC..The TRX unmanned ground vehicle is configured to fire dozens of AeroVironment Switchblade 300 and 600 loitering munitions. This version of the design also contains a Quadcopter drone.The TRX on display at AUSA this year has two banks of 13 launch tubes for the Switchblade's 600 units, plus two more arrays, each with 12 tubes capable of launching the Switchblade's smaller 300s, it also has a tethered quadcopter unmanned aerial vehicle that is stowed Internally when not in use.This configuration delivers an important combination of reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as tactical strike capabilities, in a small, relatively mobile package that can be used in high-risk environments. What makes mobile munitions such as Switchblades different from conventional drones and missiles is that they can explore forward and search for potential targets of interest. Then strike directly at them, if desired.AeroVironment's Switchblade family, like many mobile munitions, has an operator-controlled arrangement, where the user "sees" what the drone is doing by feeding from photoelectric and infrared cameras in its nose during its flight path, while the drones can be directed to fly. to specific locations and automatically track the selected targets, or even hit the specified coordinates, the operator can also make fine adjustments to its trajectory manually.AeroVironment talked about improving autonomous capabilities in the future, including enabling groups of them to work collaboratively as a network swarm.The exact purpose of the Quadcopter UAV in this TRX configuration is unclear, but it could provide a signal relay to allow it to operate well in front of its operators. This could be particularly useful to help extend the reach of the data link to its mobile munitions, or even ensure connectivity on Launching in urban areas, installing this unmanned aerial system tied to an array of video sensors would also allow it to conduct local monitoring around the vehicle as well, if it could be unrestricted, it could help in the search for potential targets, especially those hiding behind the lid.A complete package can give even relatively small units a tremendous amount of organically-accurate firepower against threats at extended ranges, including those that are not within line of sight, and will give those same forces a significant increase in battlefield awareness, the fact that they are unmanned means It can operate ahead of friendly forces in high-risk areas as well.This is just one possible configuration of TRX, which GLDS offers as a modular platform that can be easily reconfigured..TRX features innovative thinking, from its AI [Artificial Intelligence]-enhanced design to advanced, lightweight materials and hybrid electric propulsion,” according to the GDLS website. including direct and indirect fire, autonomous resupply, complex obstruction breaching, anti-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), electronic warfare (EW), reconnaissance and other tasks on the battlefield.”As already noted, it uses a hybrid-electric propulsion system, which is often described as providing improved fuel economy compared to similarly sized designs with more conventional internal combustion engines, as well as being quieter at lower speeds.TRX chassis with lightweight metal tie tracks. GDLS has also demonstrated versions of this unmanned vehicle with lightweight metal tracks and a rubber band. The latter types of tracks offer certain advantages in performance, maintenance, and logistics over conventional metal tracks. GDLS has said in the past that the TRX has the speed to keep pace with existing tracked and wheeled armored vehicles. In the army, like the Stryker and Bradley families.The TRX is a semi-autonomous vehicle, being able to follow various general instructions from a human operator, such as following waypoints or navigating alone to a specific destination. Its large flat top deck was also used to transport goods around the battlefield.The Katalyst concept vehicle, right, along with a TRX configured as a Switchblade mobile launcher, at the 2021 AUSA Conference.Finally, the TRX, as well as the Katalyst, only confirms the growing interest in unmanned vehicles and roving munitions within the U.S. military as a whole. The ammo-packed configurations we saw this week — will test service next year.