New Toyota CEO, with eye on Tesla, plots next-gen EV platform push [Tesla Model Y 'a work of art']

In developed markets, Toyota’s plan is to enhance the performance of its bZ series of EVs and in North America, have a locally produced battery SUV by 2025 as well as increase battery plant production. In China, it plans to add two locally developed electric models by 2024. In Asia more broadly, Toyota will also focus on battery pick-up trucks and compact electric cars.



Building a dedicated EV production platform from scratch while navigating lingering pandemic measures, supply chain snags and semiconductor shortages is top priority for Toyota as Sato looks to shepherd the Japanese carmaker, which expects to produce as many as 10.6 million cars this year, into a new age of electrification and intelligent vehicles.



“I thought they would talk about Toyota’s values, manufacturing and kaizen in a general way, but it was nice to know the company’s stance on electrification, intelligence and diversification,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said, [kaizen] referring to the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement. “They surprisingly talked about things that they might have been planning and thinking, but never really revealed.”