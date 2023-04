New Toyota CEO, with eye on Tesla, plots next-gen EV platform push [Tesla Model Y 'a work of art']

Toyota Finally Seems to Be Getting It The automaker's new CEO is singing a slightly more enthusiastic tune about EVs, while holding true to its strategy of diversification.

Toyota Finally Seems to Be Getting It​

1st Gear: 10 New EVs in Four Years​

In developed markets, Toyota’s plan is to enhance the performance of its bZ series of EVs and in North America, have a locally produced battery SUV by 2025 as well as increase battery plant production. In China, it plans to add two locally developed electric models by 2024. In Asia more broadly, Toyota will also focus on battery pick-up trucks and compact electric cars.



Building a dedicated EV production platform from scratch while navigating lingering pandemic measures, supply chain snags and semiconductor shortages is top priority for Toyota as Sato looks to shepherd the Japanese carmaker, which expects to produce as many as 10.6 million cars this year, into a new age of electrification and intelligent vehicles.



“I thought they would talk about Toyota’s values, manufacturing and kaizen in a general way, but it was nice to know the company’s stance on electrification, intelligence and diversification,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said, [kaizen] referring to the Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement. “They surprisingly talked about things that they might have been planning and thinking, but never really revealed.” Click to expand...

Toyota’s electric vehicle plan is taking shape, Tesla investors want an adult in the room, and General Motors just had to recall its self-driving taxis to make them better at recognizing San Francisco’s bendy buses. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for April 7, 2023.Every three weeks or so since former Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda’s departure in late January, it feels like we’re hearing a new version of the same story: that new boss Koji Sato is more invested in EVs than his predecessor, perhaps more for business than philosophical reasons.Sato doesn’t want to leave hybrids nor hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles in the lurch, but he also recognizes Toyota needs a dedicated battery-electric platform to keep up with the state of play in the industry. Little by little, pieces of Sato’s strategy are coming into view. The latest is that the automaker plans to have 10 new electric models on the market and sell 1.5 million globally by 2026. From Bloomberg