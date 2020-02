We are thinking to develop the air-to-air version with anti-AWACS capability. The range can be in excess of 400-500 km and the first test will be sometime in the near future.

The new variant of the missile - BrahMos NG (next generation) - is an interesting weapon. The feasibility studies and engineering analysis are over. We have found that it can be perfectly integrated into LCA, LCA MK-II & AMCA. We want IAF to induct these platforms in large numbers and until then we shall wait.BrahMos-NG will be ready in the next four years. We are holding on to our investments for now and we will be ready with the new weapon suite when IAF demands it.(With considerable reduction in weight, in future more number of BrahMos-NGs can be carried by Sukhois, Tejas, AMCA and other platforms.)There are several improvements coming into the BrahMos. It is a great missile and every three, six, nine months we are coming out with new additions. We keep evolving so as to give different strategies to our armed forces.We are also planning for a hypersonic missile, which is being named after Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. The moment you cross 5 Mach speed, it will be a hypersonic missile. DRDO has undertaken a major programme to develop hypersonic technologies, so that a missile in excess of 10-12 Mach speed can be developed.Meanwhile, we are looking at upgrading the current engine from 3 to 5 Mach. We want to develop a supersonic-hypersonic engine. We want to do the thermal management with some kind of coatings on different components so that they can withstand high temperature. The idea is to provide our armed forces a credible deterrent with hypersonic capabilities.At BrahMos, we follow a simple model. We have decided not to do any metal cutting at our workshop. We do only the integration. For every component\products we develop two vendors so as to get sub-systems at competitive prices.The era of missiles will be there for another 15-20 years. Beyond that, there will be high-power microwave, high-power lasers and high-energy projectiles. Let's wait for another four years and see how we are gearing up to take on the new requirements.BrahMos has an excellent DNA and this need to be promoted. When we develop a pure hypersonic engine, we will be able to do the integration of hypersonic missile also.I have ensured that I should leave a legacy that's inspiring and one that will hold BrahMos Aerospace in good financial health. We have our order book intact till 2040.