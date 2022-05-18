New Tender for Counter -IED

RescueRanger
Sep 20, 2008
Update for members:
A tender is due to be floated in the coming months for new Counter-IED equipment for KP Police, Sindh Police and Civil Defence BDS:
Equipment undergoing trials:
Garrett AT Pro Max [ To replace aging AT Pro Series currently in use by SB/Pak Army]:
NOVO DR (Digital X-Ray)
CAPTOR CALIBER T5 Tactical Robot: [This will replace the damaged/aging QINTIQ IED Robots]
NOVO Remote C-Arm Detector Frame
Rapiscan Mobile Trace Detector (To replace SAFRAN MORPHO):
Med Eng 10 (Air cooled EOD Suit) - to replace older ME Suits without cooling unit.
Technical trails are undergoing with input from Pakistan Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and various end users from KP Police, Sindh Police and Rangers.
---
I will post more here when the tender goes live!
