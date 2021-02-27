New Suzuki Swift 2021 Launch In Pakistan

zakir Ullah Khan
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Jul 12, 2020
- 54
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
New Recruit
True. This auto mafias rule is coming to an end. Selling over priced junk only.There are reports of huge decline in sales of Corolla, Honda and Suzuki...and big rise in sales of Kia Sportage and Picanto.
Changan Alswin sold 17000 vehicles in few days.
And other new comers like United Bravo and some other makes.
Hyundai also launched Tuscon, dented Fortuner and now launching Elantra sedan to counter Civic and Corolla...
So now the choice is bigger...
Check pakwheels.com for details about new launches...
Exactly... Too bad Pakistanis don't know what a "good car" is. The commentator keeps saying this is an excellent improvement because it has airbags and ABS. Those are standard things since the 1990s here in the West!Will this piece of shit cost and arm, a leg, both kidneys along with your soul as well.
Tin Dubay Walay. Pakistan must boycott these Suzuki, Honda and Toyota. They loots us like anything and now we have alternative batter options like MG, Hyandai, Kia and others
Joke of the century.Looks like consumers have stopped giving importance to idiotic Resale Value.