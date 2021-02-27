What's new

New Suzuki Swift 2021 Launch In Pakistan

Ghessan

Ghessan

we still lack an auto policy that protects consumer rights, the upcoming policy emphasizing on EV must also depict consumer rights well protected.
standards must be defined for quality features, facilities and driving protection. otherwise the way these three old player companies are bleeding people of their cash for rubbish they are selling is unethical.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

There are reports of huge decline in sales of Corolla, Honda and Suzuki...and big rise in sales of Kia Sportage and Picanto.

Changan Alswin sold 17000 vehicles in few days.

And other new comers like United Bravo and some other makes.

Hyundai also launched Tuscon, dented Fortuner and now launching Elantra sedan to counter Civic and Corolla...

So now the choice is bigger...

Check pakwheels.com for details about new launches...
 
Abdulrehman 2978

Abdulrehman 2978

True. This auto mafias rule is coming to an end. Selling over priced junk only.
 
Clutch

Clutch

Will this piece of shit cost and arm, a leg, both kidneys along with your soul as well. 😂
Exactly... Too bad Pakistanis don't know what a "good car" is. The commentator keeps saying this is an excellent improvement because it has airbags and ABS. Those are standard things since the 1990s here in the West!

Pakistanis pay more and get less due to the Car Mafia and corruption!

The Koreans are bringing a better proposition to Pakistan versus the thieving Japs and their junk cars!
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Looks like consumers have stopped giving importance to idiotic Resale Value.
Joke of the century.
People here still be like a 10 years old car painted? Car is scrapped. They'd want it full of dents instead in 'bumpar 2 bumpar genyan condishun'.
They're introducing the new Swift with a stupid AGS system.
As much as I would want to buy the car, i'll pass. Probably look for an Alsvin instead.
 
