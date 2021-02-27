New Suzuki Swift 2021 Launch In Pakistan

Khan_patriot said: Will this piece of shit cost and arm, a leg, both kidneys along with your soul as well. Click to expand...

Exactly... Too bad Pakistanis don't know what a "good car" is. The commentator keeps saying this is an excellent improvement because it has airbags and ABS. Those are standard things since the 1990s here in the West!Pakistanis pay more and get less due to the Car Mafia and corruption!The Koreans are bringing a better proposition to Pakistan versus the thieving Japs and their junk cars!