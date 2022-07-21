president-elect Smt Droupadi Murmu is going to be new Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces as President of India.
Smt Droupadi Murmu hails from the state of Odisha. She belongs to a tribal community. She is also going to be the first president of India who is one among the 110 million people from tribal communities of India.
