New super weapon made by india for china border

The India-Chinese agreement regarding non usage of lethal weapons at LAC was done as a sign of good faith in keeping the border peaceful. Now the Chinese side by using loopholes in that agreement to engage in violence defeats the whole purpose of such goodwill gesture, tomorrow they might violate the treaty altogether. So we stop with this nonsense equip troops at LAC with Sig Sauers.
