Scientists examining potassium have discovered a new state of physical matter where atoms can exist as solid and liquid at the same time. The research clears up whether there was a distinct state of matter or the atom structures represented a transition. Artist's impression

HOW WAS THE PERIODIC TABLE CREATED?