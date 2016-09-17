What's new

New SSG commandos for 3D animation - Work in progress

Thank you for the kind words everyone. Much appreciated.


Imagine being able to play these characters in PUBG or Call of Duty. I don't know about animated movies but would love these in Action games.
They would look awesome in a game.

what software you using? blender?
Blender, Daz and Unreal Engine.


Extremely good effort.
Are you working on just the characters or are you making an animated film ?
Thank you. Working on the whole thing till animation. Basically a proof-of-concept short film which can be further expanded. The plan is to recreate scenes from infamous SSG missions.

Possible to turn the commando on the right only into a iPhone background with a Pakistani flag. :)
Will this work? Attached.
 

