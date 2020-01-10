What's new

New Singapore Mufti is Oxford PHD

Ustaz Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram will step down after completing his current term of appointment and Ustaz Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will be appointed the new Mufti, a press statement from MUIS said.

Dr. Nazirudin Mohd Nasir is the director of religious and policy development at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura, MUIS). He earned an M.A. in comparative law at SOAS University of London, an M.St. in religion at Oxford, and a D.Phil. from St. Cross College, Oxford. His dissertation investigated the geneology of the concept of Abrahamic religions, particularly in the works of the French Islamicist Louis Massignon. His first degree is in Islamic law from Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

very nice .
 
aah mi6 agent ... hmm mufti lmao studied in oxford. brainwashed moron...best weapn to use against muslims
UK citizen always see such people with a pinch of salt like Anjem Chaudry

However, many Muslims are doing PhD on Islam or competitive religion but public is unaware of it.

