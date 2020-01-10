New Singapore Mufti is Oxford PHD

Ustaz Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram will step down after completing his current term of appointment and Ustaz Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will be appointed the new Mufti, a press statement from MUIS said.Dr. Nazirudin Mohd Nasir is the director of religious and policy development at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura, MUIS). He earned an M.A. in comparative law at SOAS University of London, an M.St. in religion at Oxford, and a D.Phil. from St. Cross College, Oxford. His dissertation investigated the geneology of the concept of Abrahamic religions, particularly in the works of the French Islamicist Louis Massignon. His first degree is in Islamic law from Al-Azhar University in Cairo.