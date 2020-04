New signs suggest coronavirus was in California far earlier than anyone knew

The virus was freewheeling in our community and probably has been here for quite some time,

a lot longer than we first believed

back in December.

This wasn’t recognized because we were having a severe flu season,

Symptoms are very much like the flu. If you got a mild case of COVID, you didn’t really notice. You didn’t even go to the doctor. The doctor maybe didn’t even do it because they presumed it was the flu.