New Shift In Global Warfare

The rise of this new phenomena i.e private contractors is a new turn in modern conflicts and certainly in this neo crusade West is hell bent on waging against muslims.How far could this go?What can we do against it?On an unrelated note I believe Musharraf let them in knowingly. But did not anticipate it blowing up in his face. There was also rumors about Blackwater recruiting former Pakistan SF guys. This is largely conjecture on my part.What do you all think about this?