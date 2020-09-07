What's new

New sea Tomahawk to counter threat of Chinese expansion

The Tomahawk cruise missile, one of America’s most successful and combat-proven weapons, has been modified to take on an antiship role to help counter the threat posed by the rapid expansion of China’s navy.

A new version of the missile, known as the Tomahawk Block V, is being fitted with a maritime target-seeking system to track and hit enemy warships from more than 1,000 miles away.


The Tomahawk, previously a land-attack weapon fired from surface ships and submarines, can hit a warship steaming at 20-30 knots. It is viewed as a crucial part of the Pentagon’s strategy to build sufficient size and firepower to deter China from pursuing military domination in the Indo-Pacific region.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/new-sea-tomahawk-to-counter-threat-of-chinese-expansion-vzdrgw27j
 
