New Russian sapper robot "Prokhod-1"

For the first time, the work of the new Russian robotic demining vehicle "Prokhod-1" in combat conditions is shown. The complex completed state tests back in 2016, but since then there has been no news about it. The sapper robot "Prohod-1" was created on the basis of the BMR-3MA and it uses enhanced mine protection, you can also see a large number of dynamic protection elements on the vehicle's body. The robot for demining is equipped with many antennas, this is done in order to jam the control signals of radio-controlled mines. The Prokhod-1 complex is capable of operating in three modes: under the control of a crew of 2 people, remotely under the control of an operator with a command post based on KAMAZ, and in automatic mode with predetermined movement parameters. The robot creates passages in minefields 4.5 meters wide in combat conditions, even under enemy fire, and is equipped with a new TMT-S trawl to neutralize contact mines, as well as cutters that cut the wires of remote-controlled land mines.