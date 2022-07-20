What's new

New Russian sapper robot "Prokhod-1"

S

Soldier35

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 21, 2022
97
0
163
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Russian Federation
For the first time, the work of the new Russian robotic demining vehicle "Prokhod-1" in combat conditions is shown. The complex completed state tests back in 2016, but since then there has been no news about it. The sapper robot "Prohod-1" was created on the basis of the BMR-3MA and it uses enhanced mine protection, you can also see a large number of dynamic protection elements on the vehicle's body. The robot for demining is equipped with many antennas, this is done in order to jam the control signals of radio-controlled mines. The Prokhod-1 complex is capable of operating in three modes: under the control of a crew of 2 people, remotely under the control of an operator with a command post based on KAMAZ, and in automatic mode with predetermined movement parameters. The robot creates passages in minefields 4.5 meters wide in combat conditions, even under enemy fire, and is equipped with a new TMT-S trawl to neutralize contact mines, as well as cutters that cut the wires of remote-controlled land mines.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
Smart-cop and robots unveiled an armed autonomous combat robot
Replies
0
Views
351
dani191
D
S
Israel's new ROBUST M-RCV robotic vehicle
Replies
0
Views
233
Soldier35
S
D
IAI debuts new hybrid ground robot joining the UK army inventory
Replies
0
Views
342
dani191
D
D
  • Article
The Rise of Robotic Warfare in 21st Century
Replies
0
Views
364
Defense785
D
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Robots as sentries, devices deciphering Mandarin: Artificial Intelligence to strengthen India's defence
Replies
1
Views
218
DESERT FIGHTER
DESERT FIGHTER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom