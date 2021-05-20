New Rule: Progressophobia | Real Time with Bill Maher

In his editorial New Rule, Bill argues that there’s a brain disorder affecting liberals that makes them incapable of recognizing the progress we’ve made on racism, sexism and homophobia.If you think America is more racist now than ever, more sexist than before women could vote and more homophobic than when blow jobs were a felony, you have Progressophobia and you should adjust your mask because its covering your eyes.Where progress has been made, it’s not a sin – and it’s certainly not inaccurate – to say we’ve come a long way, baby. Not mission accomplished. Just a long way.