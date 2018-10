In my honest opinion, we shouldn't follow UK as a best example..A turban can't save a person from head injury..In certain organizations in Arab world as well, even Muslims (those who work in oil fields) are required to trim their beard due to some safety concerns..BUT..If a sikh wears a helmet, there is more chance of him getting hurt due to the length of hair which may come in between his eyes and the helmet glass, and obstruct the view.. This could be the only reason of UK and Pakistan giving some relief to sikhs in order for others to also not get hurt when a sikh becomes "blindfolded" by his hair while riding a bike..