Rock River Arms has introduced a new member of the LAR-15 family of rifles – the RRAGE Carbine. This rifle is advertised to provide a look and performance of the more expensive billet and monolithic upper receivers and handguards at a much more affordable price point. The Rock River Arms RRAGE Carbine is chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO. Its extruded flat top upper receiver and the free-floated M-LOK handguard are made of 6061 aluminum. The company points out the clean joint of the handguard and upper receiver describing it the following way: Rock River Arms RRAGE Carbine is listed on the company’s website at an MSRP of $759.99. Images from www.rockriverarms.com https://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/2018/07/09/new-rock-river-arms-rrage-carbine/