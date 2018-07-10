/ Register

  • Tuesday, July 10, 2018

NEW Rock River Arms RRAGE Carbine

Discussion in 'Equipment & Gear' started by Zarvan, Jul 10, 2018 at 4:08 AM.

  1. Jul 10, 2018 at 4:08 AM #1
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    44,960
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,312 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]
    Rock River Arms has introduced a new member of the LAR-15 family of rifles – the RRAGE Carbine. This rifle is advertised to provide a look and performance of the more expensive billet and monolithic upper receivers and handguards at a much more affordable price point.

    [​IMG]

    The Rock River Arms RRAGE Carbine is chambered in 5.56x45mm NATO. Its extruded flat top upper receiver and the free-floated M-LOK handguard are made of 6061 aluminum. The company points out the clean joint of the handguard and upper receiver describing it the following way:

    Rock River Arms RRAGE Carbine is listed on the company’s website at an MSRP of $759.99.

    Images from www.rockriverarms.com

    https://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/2018/07/09/new-rock-river-arms-rrage-carbine/
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)