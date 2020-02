A highly contagious patient, virus transmission inside a hospital and unexpected turns for the worse have emerged as part of the epidemic in China.

One patient,

infected at least 10 health care workers and four other patients with the coronavirus

Many of them — 41 percent — were presumed to have caught the virus in the hospital

a chilling reminder of the “super-spreaders”

Another cause for concern was that some patients who at first appeared mildly or moderately ill then took a turn for the worse several days or even a week into their illness.