New report from techinsight：SMIC 7nm is truly 7nm technology, how it compares to TSMC 7nm

SMIC 7nm is truly 7nm technology, how it compares to TSMC 7nm | TechInsights

Comparison confirms that SMIC reaches 7nm without access to western equipment & technologies. Our analysis also uncovered many similarities between the SMIC 7nm and the TSMC 7nm, which are available in our comparison brief.
www.techinsights.com

Comparison confirms that SMIC reaches 7nm without access to western equipment & technologies​


After we revealed our initial findings on the SMIC MinerVa Bitcoin mining processor, our team did further analysis and comparison against TSMC 7nm. This new analysis confirms that despite current sanctions restricting access to the most advanced equipment technologies, Chinese Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has used 7nm technology to manufacture the MinerVa Bitcoin Miner application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). Our analysis also uncovered many similarities between the SMIC 7nm and the TSMC 7nm, which are available in our comparison brief.


2022-09-19_195200.png
 

