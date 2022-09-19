New report from techinsight：SMIC 7nm is truly 7nm technology, how it compares to TSMC 7nm

SMIC 7nm is truly 7nm technology, how it compares to TSMC 7nm | TechInsights Comparison confirms that SMIC reaches 7nm without access to western equipment & technologies. Our analysis also uncovered many similarities between the SMIC 7nm and the TSMC 7nm, which are available in our comparison brief.

After we revealed our initial findings on the SMIC MinerVa Bitcoin mining processor, our team did further analysis and comparison against TSMC 7nm. This new analysis confirms that despite current sanctions restricting access to the most advanced equipment technologies, Chinese Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)7nm technology to manufacture the MinerVa Bitcoin Miner application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). Our analysis also uncovered many similarities between the SMIC 7nm and the TSMC 7nm, which are available in our comparison brief.