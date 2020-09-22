New Report FinCEN reporting that US Banks have Laundered $Money$ for terrorist organizations

What the FinCEN leaks reveal about the ongoing war on dirty money

The leaks provide a small snapshot of the US government’s attempts to keep tabs on financial crime

US authorities are receiving too many useless suspicious activity reports

Figure 1. The number of SARs that lands on each FinCEN employee’s desk is skyrocketing

Despite capacity constraints, US authorities are now monitoring financial crime on a global scale

Figure 2. Many countries are reliant on the United States for cross-border payments



Figure 3. Jurisdictions with more correspondent ties to the US had more banks appear in the leaked SARs data

What could the US be doing better?